International School Dhaka offers admission fee waiver

Education

 TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:32 pm

Related News

International School Dhaka offers admission fee waiver

To make education within reach for these students, ISD has decided to offer the temporary admissions fee waiver

 TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:32 pm
International School Dhaka offers admission fee waiver

International School Dhaka (ISD) is offering Admissions Fee Waiver to assist and allow students to enjoy excellent true international education during the global crisis of Covid-19 pendemic.

Thomas Van der Wielen, the new Director of ISD, said "Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, numerous households are going through financial instability. Such extreme circumstances have put pressure on many parents who wish to enroll their children in excellent schools."

"To make education within reach for these students, we have decided to offer a temporary admissions fee waiver. We believe this initiative will help parents in these challenging times.", he said, reads a press release.

For the first time in over 20 years of school history, ISD is now offering a 100% admissions fee waiver of USD 8,000. The initiative has been curated specially to support parents and students looking for top-notch education amidst the pandemic.   

The ongoing offer is applicable for new admission from Playgroup to Grade-12 and will continue till August 15, 2021. 

Only a limited number of seats are available, which will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Interested parents can avail of the opportunity by getting in touch with the ISD admissions office ([email protected]).

 

Bangladesh

International School Dhaka / ISD / ISD offers admission fee waiver

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

30m | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

35m | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

40m | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh