International School Dhaka offers admission fee waiver

International School Dhaka (ISD) is offering Admissions Fee Waiver to assist and allow students to enjoy excellent true international education during the global crisis of Covid-19 pendemic.

Thomas Van der Wielen, the new Director of ISD, said "Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, numerous households are going through financial instability. Such extreme circumstances have put pressure on many parents who wish to enroll their children in excellent schools."

"To make education within reach for these students, we have decided to offer a temporary admissions fee waiver. We believe this initiative will help parents in these challenging times.", he said, reads a press release.

For the first time in over 20 years of school history, ISD is now offering a 100% admissions fee waiver of USD 8,000. The initiative has been curated specially to support parents and students looking for top-notch education amidst the pandemic.

The ongoing offer is applicable for new admission from Playgroup to Grade-12 and will continue till August 15, 2021.

Only a limited number of seats are available, which will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Interested parents can avail of the opportunity by getting in touch with the ISD admissions office ([email protected]).