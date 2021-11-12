International Islamic University Chittagong to hold its 5th convocation in February next year

Education

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 01:35 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) authority has decided to hold the university's fifth convocation in February of next year.

President and chancellor of the university, Abdul Hamid has been invited to attend the convocation, said a press release.

IIUC Board of Trust (BOT) Chairman member of parliament for Satkania-Lohagara constituency, Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi met the President at Bangabhaban on Monday (8 November) and formally invited him.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, chairman of the standing committee on railways ministry and Rizia Reza Chowdhury, a member of IIUC's board of trustees were also present on the occasion.

