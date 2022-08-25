Inter-Cantt English medium school, college debate contest 2022 ends

The Inter-cantonment English Medium School and College Debate Competition of this year concluded at Baridhara Scholars International School and College (BSISC) premises yesterday with a prize distribution ceremony.

In the competition, Dhaka Cantt: Girls Public School and Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt Anwar Girls' School and College became the champions in the school and college categories respectively, said a press release.

However, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt Anwar Girls School and College and Mirpur Cantt: Public School and College achieved the honour of being runners-up in the school and college categories respectively.

Photo: ISPR

In the closing ceremony, BSISC Chairman Brigadier General SM Samsul Salekin, PSC, Commandant, Central Ordnance Depot, was present as the chief guest.

He distributed prizes among the winners

The competition started on 16 August.