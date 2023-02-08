Institutions with zero percent pass rate rose to 50

The number of educational institutions with zero percent pass rate in the HSC and equivalent exams this year increased to 50 which was 5 last year.

The number of institutions this year where everyone passed is 1,330; last year it was 1,934.

Education Minister Dipu Moni held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon and presented the in-detail results. Earlier in the day she presented the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.

Regarding the increase in institutions with zero percent pass rate, Dipu Moni said, "The exams last year were held only on three subjects and the pass rate was around 95%. However, this year, the exams covered 12 papers, which may have contributed to the increase in the number of institutions with a zero percent pass rate."

Female students did better in this year's Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations compared to last year while the pass rate has decreased by 9.31%.

The average pass rate in the HSC-equivalent examination this year is 85.95%, last year it was 95.26%.

The passing rate is 2.5% more among female students compared to males this year.

A total of 1,76,282 students achieved GPA-5 this year. The number of GPA-5 achievers this year decreased by 12,887 compared to last year.