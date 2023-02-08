Institutions with zero percent pass rate rose to 50

Education

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

Institutions with zero percent pass rate rose to 50

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 05:45 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The number of educational institutions with zero percent pass rate in the HSC and equivalent exams this year increased to 50 which was 5 last year. 

The number of institutions this year where everyone passed is 1,330; last year it was 1,934.

Education Minister Dipu Moni held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon and presented the in-detail results. Earlier in the day she presented the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.

Regarding the increase in institutions with zero percent pass rate, Dipu Moni said, "The exams last year were held only on three subjects and the pass rate was around 95%. However, this year, the exams covered 12 papers, which may have contributed to the increase in the number of institutions with a zero percent pass rate."

Female students did better in this year's Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations compared to last year while the pass rate has decreased by 9.31%. 

The average pass rate in the HSC-equivalent examination this year is 85.95%, last year it was 95.26%.

The passing rate is 2.5% more among female students compared to males this year. 

A total of 1,76,282 students achieved GPA-5 this year.  The number of GPA-5 achievers this year decreased by 12,887 compared to last year.

Top News

HSC / zero pass rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

9h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

22h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

3h | TBS Entertainment
Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

3h | TBS World
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

1d | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes