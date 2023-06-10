Innovation Showcasing: Ideas to modernise education system displayed in Ctg

Chattogram District Primary Education Office hosted an Innovation Showcasing in the port city, showcasing various innovative ideas — including child education, the application of digital methods, and school's financial management.

The staff of various schools and education offices participated in the day-long event held at the premises of the Primary Training Institute (PTI), Chattogram on Saturday.

If the pilot programme is successful, the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) will organise it on a large scale across the country in the future, education officials say.

Additional Director General of the DPE Dilip Kumar Banik was the chief guest at the event, chaired by District Primary Education Officer Md Shahidul Islam.

Dilip Kumar Banik said the government is working to build the country's future generation as enlightened persons by giving priority to primary education. In continuation of this, the DPE has undertaken activities like innovation showcasing with a view to improving the country's primary education system.

Various innovations titled — online lessons, let's decorate classes, go to schools with Joy, praise of friends change one's behaviour, schools' financial management, kids creative class, action research, school management database software, lesson practice, and assessment, explore the unknown, hold red and green flags and go home with holiday joy— are displayed on the programme.

Director (Administration) of the Directorate of Primary Education SM Ansaruzzaman and Deputy Director of DPE Chattogram Division Shafiqul Islam were present as special guests.