Induction ceremony of the International Advisory Council of UAP

The International Advisory Council has 13 members, including professors and administrators from world-class universities and international organizations. The council provides advice and recommendations regarding academic matters, international strategy, initiatives, and activities.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Office of International Affairs (OIA), University of Asia Pacific (UAP), organized an induction ceremony for the International Advisory Council (IAC) members at the UAP Auditorium on May 19, 2024 (Sunday).

The council members are: Her Excellency Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin, Hon'ble Ex-Minister, Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), Putrajaya, Malaysia; Dr. William B. Poucher, PhD, ACM Fellow, Professor Emeritus, Baylor University and President, ICPC Foundation; Greg H. Hall, Academician, Administrator and Architect (USA MS, NC. SC); Dr. Mohammed A Hannan, Consultant, Smart Health Initiative, King Abdullah, University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and Research Consultant, Endotox Group, Integrative Laboratories in Health Sciences, University of Ottawa, Canada; Prof. Khandaker Miraz Rahman, Chair in Medicinal Chemistry, Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King's College, London; Dr. Mohammad Kabir Hassan, Professor of Finance, Department of Economics and Finance, University of New Orleans, USA; Dr. Saifur Rahman, Founding Director & Joseph R. Loring Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Virginia Tech Advanced Research Institute, Arlington, Virginia, USA; Dr. Jungpil Shin, Professor, Division of Information Systems, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Supervisor: Pattern Processing Lab, The University of Aizu, Japan; Dr. Mohsen A. Issa, Professor of Structural and Materials, Engineering & Director, Structural and Concrete, Research Laboratory, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA; Prof. Haroon Sattar, Associate Professor of Interior Design, University of Central Missouri, USA; Dr. M. Obaidul Hamid, Associate Professor of TESOL Education, School of Education, University of Queensland, Australia; and Dr. M Taher A. Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Professor, Mechanical Science and Engineering Department, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, USA.

Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP, chaired the program, and Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, UAP, was present as the chief guest.

Her Excellency Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin and Dr. Munir Maniruzzaman were present as special guests. The other IAC members were connected online.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Md Sultan Mahmud, Pro VC, UAP; Prof. Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain, Treasurer, UAP; BoT members of UAP, Deans, Heads of all departments, faculty members, and administrative officers were present.

