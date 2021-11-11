Indian High Commission organises get-together for Bangladeshi alumni 

Education

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:17 pm

Indian High Commission in Dhaka organised a get-together for Bangladeshi Alumni, who had studied in India and attended professional courses in Indian institutes of excellence. 

The "Bangladesh-India Alumni Re-union 2021" held on 11 November also marked the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's First Education Minister and ICCR Founder President, according to a press release issued.

Over the years, more than 10,000 Bangladeshi nationals have availed various flagship schemes of the Indian government namely Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ayurveda Yoga Unani Siddha Homeopathy (AYUSH), Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) - scholarship schemes, as well as, Study in India (SII), Self Financing Schemes (SFS). 

Many of the alumni, who availed these schemes, are now placed at eminent positions in government, administration, academics, private sector and arts and culture, in Bangladesh. 

Around 150 alumni, from different works of life came forward to celebrate the day and shared their experiences. Reminiscing their Indian journey, the alumni recalled how these courses had gone a long way in shaping their careers. They also offered valuable suggestions on how the scholarship programs can be fine tuned to cater to the present day requirements. 

A brief presentation was given on the occasion to highlight the new features being incorporated in the different flagship programs of Government of India, prominent among which is Suborno Jayanti Scholarship program, which makes the scholarship canvas more vast and grand. The new scheme, announced by the Honorable Prime Minister of India during his visit to Bangladesh this year, will provide increased opportunities to the best and brightest minds to pursue various courses in the Institutes of Excellence in India. 

A colourful cultural event was the highlight of the program. The event was held at the auditorium of The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Ramna, Dhaka.

