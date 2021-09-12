Inauguration ceremony of Universal College Bangladesh’s official campus held on September 12

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a partner of Monash College, Australia had been officially inaugurated by Dr Dipu Moni, Minister of Education, on September 12, 2021.

According to an official press release, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh.

Dr Dipu Moni joined the event as chief guest along with Tipu Munshi, MP, Honored guest Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, deputy minister of Education, Guest of Honor, HE Jeremy Bruer, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, Group CEO, UCB.

The ceremony featured a landmark presentation on STS Knowledge City, the nation's first, and largest education city project at the presence of Prof Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean of Academic Affairs, UCB and Amid Hossain Chowdhury, head of marketing, UCB and other guests.

Zarif Munir, Director, Universal College Bangladesh Universal College Bangladesh said that students get 100% guaranteed entry into Monash University Australia and Malaysia upon completion of their programs at UCB.