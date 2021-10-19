Inauguration of Centre of Excellence Supply Chain Management in association with NUB, TIU

Centre of Excellence Supply Chain Management was jointly inaugurated by Northern University Bangladesh and Techno India University on 17 October 2021 at Northern University Bangladesh Auditorium, said a press release.

The program was presided over by Professor Dr. Anwar Hossain, Vice-chancellor of NUB while Professor Dr. AYM Abdullah, Chairman of NUB Trust, graced the ceremony as chief guest. Dr. Goutam Sengupta, Vice-chancellor of Techno India was connected to the virtual program as Special Guest. Research Director Professor Dr. Ovijit Mittro, Residence Director Dr. Shama Prasad Bapari, Professor of IIT Dr. Kunal Kanti Ghosh were also connected as Guests From Techno India University.

Chief Guest Professor Dr. AYM Abdullah said it is a big challenge to build skilled manpower to boom the business sector. In order to combat this challenge, the skilled supply chain is very significant in this competitive era. It creates a good relationship between supplier and consumer and plays a pioneering role to earn the highest profit. In this connection, Excellence Supply Chain Management jointly initiated by Northern University Bangladesh and Techno India University has launched various courses. Apart from students of Northern University Bangladesh, students from other universities will get the opportunity to enhance their efficiency through these courses.

Commodore M Monirul Islam (Retd), Registrar of NUB and Director of Supply Chain Management gave the maiden speech. Professor Dr. Nazrul Islam, Dr. Mamun Habir, Professor of Independent University, Pro Vice-chancellor of NUB, Treasurer of NUB, Executive Director of Bangabandhu Research Centre, Deans of the faculties, Heads of the departments as well as Teachers from Business Administration Departments and Students were present among others.