Illegal for teachers to tutor students from own school in coaching centre: Minister

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said teachers cannot teach students from their own educational institution in the coaching centres as it is already banned by the law.

The minister said this while talking with reporters after inaugurating BCB Council Cup-20 cricket tournament in Chandpur on Friday (2 September).

Dipu Moni said "Coaching is needed for students sometimes as they need to be prepared for different exams in the country and abroad. Besides, it is not possible for teachers to teach every student properly as most of the classrooms of the country's educational institutions have more students than capacity."

Also, she added that many parents cannot help their children study properly due to their jobs and other responsibilities.

"But it is illegal for teachers to compel students to enrol in coaching centres. Some teachers even provide low marks for those students who did not get admitted to their coaching centres. No teacher cannot teach students from their own educational institution in the coaching centre. It is illegal by the law," the Minister added.

Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hasan, Police Super Muhammad Milon Mahmud, BCB director Akram Khan, and Chandpur municipality Mayor Jillur Rahman were present at the inauguration ceremony.