Education

IIUC organises seminar on Nazrul and Walcott

The Department of English Language and Literature at the International Islamic University Chittagong on Wednesday organised a seminar on the works of Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and Nobel laureate Derek Walcott.

The event titled 'Poetic Resistance: A Comparative Study of Nazrul and Walcott' discussed different aspects of the two classic writers' books, said a press release.

Assistant Professor at the department Abu Saleh Nizam Uddin presented the key article at the programme.

There are lot of similarities in the writings of Nazrul and Walcott; they raised their voices against imperialism.

Walcott depicted the nude pictures of colonial oppression in the Caribbean region while Nazrul showed those of this region.

Associate Professors at the department Md Eftekhar Uddin, Mohammed Sarwar Alam, Md Ikbal Hossain and Assistant professor Md Morshedul Alam spoke on the article.

IIUC Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Masrurul Mowla, Treasurer and Arts Faculty Dean Dr Mohammed Humayun Kabir, and English Department Chairman Dr Shah Mohammad Sanaul Karim were present, among others, at the event, the release reads.

