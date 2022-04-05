IIUC 15-storey dorm construction starts with Kuwait funding

International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) has started construction of a 15-storey dormitory for its female students at its Bahaddarhat campus in the port city.

The dorms accomodating 1000 students will be built on around 30 decimal land in Chattogram's Chandgaon area.

The student accommodations will be built with funds provided mostly by the finance ministry of the Kuwait government.

Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees, Professor Abu Reza Mohammad Nezam Uddin Nadwi, laid the foundation stone of the facility on Monday.

Nadwi, also the Chattogram-15 constituency lawmaker, said this dorm is being built for female students because many female students come to study at IIUC from different districts of the country.

"It is difficult to ensure safe accommodations in town so the multi-storey dorm will be built with the university's own funding as well as foreign funding," he added.

IIUC Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Anwarul Azim Arif, pro-VC Professor Mohammad Masrurul Mowla, IIUC Treasurer Professor Humayun Kabir, members of the Board of Trustees, Kazi Deen Muhammad and Khaled Mahmud, were also present.