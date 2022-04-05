IIUC 15-storey dorm construction starts with Kuwait funding

Education

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 07:52 pm

Related News

IIUC 15-storey dorm construction starts with Kuwait funding

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 07:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) has started construction of a 15-storey dormitory for its female students at its Bahaddarhat campus in the port city.

The dorms accomodating 1000 students will be built on around 30 decimal land in Chattogram's Chandgaon area.  

The student accommodations will be built with funds provided mostly by the finance ministry of the Kuwait government.  

Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees, Professor Abu Reza Mohammad Nezam Uddin Nadwi, laid the foundation stone of the facility on Monday.

Nadwi, also the Chattogram-15 constituency lawmaker, said this dorm is being built for female students because many female students come to study at IIUC from different districts of the country.

"It is difficult to ensure safe accommodations in town so the multi-storey dorm will be built with the university's own funding as well as foreign funding," he added.  

IIUC Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Anwarul Azim Arif, pro-VC Professor Mohammad Masrurul Mowla, IIUC Treasurer Professor Humayun Kabir, members of the Board of Trustees, Kazi Deen Muhammad and Khaled Mahmud, were also present.     

IIUC / Kuwait

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

8h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

8h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

9h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

10h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

11h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

11h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?