IES awards former UGC Chair Prof Mannan 

TBS Report 
30 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 02:01 pm

Prof Abdul Mannan. Photo: PR
Prof Abdul Mannan. Photo: PR

Former Bangladesh University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan has been honoured by the Institute of Economic Studies (IES), New Delhi for his contribution to the field of education. 

IES honoured the educationist with "International Icon Award" in their annual conference held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday, reads a press release. 

This year IES held their conference in Colombo with a theme of "Indo-Sri Lanka Economic Co-operation" at a city hotel. 

Prof Mannan attended the conference in person and received the award and a gold Medal from the Sri Lanka National Movement for Social Justice Chairman Susil Deshbandu Karu Jayasuriya who is also the former Speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament. 

The August ceremony was attended by dignitaries and academicians and members of the civil society both from Sri Lanka and India. 

IES is an Indian think-tank of former Indian Parliamentarians, Academicians, Human Rights Activists, senior members of Indian Civil Society and former members of the judiciary.

