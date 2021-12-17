IEEE President-elect speaks on smart buildings and IoT at IUB

Prof Saifur Rahman of Virginia Tech University, USA was honoured at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) on Wednesday  (15 December) for becoming the first Bangladeshi to become President-Elect of 400,000 member-strong world's largest technical professional organisation.

Prof Saifur's talk was on the potential of Smart Buildings & IoT both globally and locally, reads a press release. 

He stressed the need for concentration of effort in energy-saving technologies in Bangladesh to mitigate economic and environmental impacts.  

By utilising advanced building designs and automation, he said, Bangladesh can immediately save substantially on expensive fuel imports at nominal cost. 

The president-elect agreed to explore and potentially expand the scope of cooperation between IEEE and IUB in areas such as academics, research, training and international publications. He also looked forward to university-wide access of IEEE databases of journals, conferences publications for faculty and students. 
 

IUB / IEEE

