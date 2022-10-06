'ICPC Asia Dhaka Regional Contest' at BUBT Saturday

Computing event "ICPC Asia Dhaka Regional Contest 2022" will be held at Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) on Saturday.

BUBT's Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) organised the competition where Professor Mohammad Kaykobad of Brac University will present as the chief judge and Shahriar Manzoor of South East University as judging director of the event.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, minister of State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), will be the chief guest while the university's Board of Trustees Chairman Md. Shamsul Huda, FCA, and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz Khan will also present at the closing and prize distribution ceremony at 5pm on Saturday.

BUBT's Pro-VC Prof Dr. Md. Ali Noor, Chair of the Executive Committee of the contest said a total of 165 teams comprising 495 students from 104 educational institutions in Bangladesh are participating in this programming contest.

He said at the contest, the candidates will attempt to tackle 10–12 challenging computing problems. Out of 165 teams, three teams will be selected and awarded first, second, and third places.

CSE department chairman Md. Saifur Rahman said the opening ceremony and mock contest to be held Friday and the final contest and the closing ceremony and award ceremony to be held at 5:00pm on Saturday.

Earlier, BUBT had the honor of hosting the ACM-ICPC Asia Dhaka Regional Contest event in 2014.