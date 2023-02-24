ICE Center to work as Entrepreneurship Support Cell for Bangladesh Bank

Education

Press Release
24 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 10:51 am

Related News

ICE Center to work as Entrepreneurship Support Cell for Bangladesh Bank

Press Release
24 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 10:51 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The launching ceremony of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center, University of Dhaka as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) under the project entitled SEIP (Tranche-III) was held on Wednesday, (22 February).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on "Entrepreneurship Support Cell" was signed among Project Implementation Unit (PIU), SEIP, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank, (SMESPD, BB) and Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center, University of Dhaka.

PIU-SEIP, SMESPD, BB is established with the objective of developing CMSME entrepreneurs by providing entrepreneurship training and other supports in SEIP Tranche-3. PIU-SEIP, SMESPD, BB is utilising the funds provided by Skills Development Coordination and Monitoring Unit (SDCMU), Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) project, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh from a loan provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under Tranche-3 to provide assistance towards skills development of about 320,000 youths by December 31, 2023 in the priority sectors.

ICE Center, University of Dhaka as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) of this project will support in total 1,000 (One Thousand) trainees (25 trainees in each and total 40 Batches) under Entrepreneurship Development Program implemented by different scheduled banks. This MoU shall remain valid up to 31 December 2023.

The main objective of this MoU is to create a platform to facilitate and extend the entrepreneurial support among the trainees and beneficiaries from the project SEIP (Tranche-III) and to provide an environment of innovation, creativity and collaboration.

Bangladesh Bank believes the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) role is rightly fitted for the ICE Center, University of Dhaka as with its expertise and knowledge, the center will able to provide training and mentoring support to the trainees for their business development.

The ESC will also provide guidance and support to the trainees in developing their business plans, financial projections, and other related business documentation. This support Cell of the project will help the beneficiaries with their post-training activities such as networking and market research, business registration, and other related activities.

Beneficiaries will get assistance and guidance in establishing contacts with the various government and non-government organizations and financial institutions. The ESC will also provide assistance to the trainees in obtaining financial assistance, if required. The ESC will organize and facilitate various related workshops, seminars, etc. for the trainees.

Dr Md Kabir Ahmed, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank said that the beneficiaries and the trainees of the project SEIP (Tranche-III) needs follow up and further assistance on their business conduct and mentorship support. He expects that ICE Center, DU is the right platform to provide post project facilities to the beneficiaries.

Md Ashikur Rahman, director (SMESPD), SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank said that the main focus of ICE, DU (4Ps-Person, Program, Policy and Platform) properly aligns with the goals of SEIP (Tranche-III) project of Bangladesh Bank. He strongly believes that with its expertise, ICE, DU shall be able to help targeted beneficiaries to diversify creativity.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, board member, ICE Center and Dean, Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), University of Dhaka referred the collaboration between Bangladesh Bank and ICE Center, DU for the project SEIP (Tranche-III) as "perfect marriage". He strongly believes the center shall be able to provide all the committed facilities to the beneficiaries of the project efficiently and effectively.

Md Rashedur Rahman, founding executive director, ICE Center and Associate Professor, University of Dhaka promised to fulfill entrusted duty as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell for the project and believes the partnership will go a long way enriching the entrepreneurial eco-system of Bangladesh.

Md. Nazrul Islam, chief project coordinator and additional director, SEIP (T-3), SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Khondoker Bazlul Hoque, vice chairman, ICE Center and supernumerary professor, University of Dhaka and Md. Jahid Iqbal, joint director and Focal Person-EDP, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank were also present in the launching ceremony.

Dhaka Univerisity / support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

1h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

2h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

12h | Features
ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

16h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

2h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat