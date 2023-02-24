ICE Center to work as Entrepreneurship Support Cell for Bangladesh Bank

The launching ceremony of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center, University of Dhaka as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) under the project entitled SEIP (Tranche-III) was held on Wednesday, (22 February).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on "Entrepreneurship Support Cell" was signed among Project Implementation Unit (PIU), SEIP, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank, (SMESPD, BB) and Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center, University of Dhaka.

PIU-SEIP, SMESPD, BB is established with the objective of developing CMSME entrepreneurs by providing entrepreneurship training and other supports in SEIP Tranche-3. PIU-SEIP, SMESPD, BB is utilising the funds provided by Skills Development Coordination and Monitoring Unit (SDCMU), Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) project, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh from a loan provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under Tranche-3 to provide assistance towards skills development of about 320,000 youths by December 31, 2023 in the priority sectors.

ICE Center, University of Dhaka as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) of this project will support in total 1,000 (One Thousand) trainees (25 trainees in each and total 40 Batches) under Entrepreneurship Development Program implemented by different scheduled banks. This MoU shall remain valid up to 31 December 2023.

The main objective of this MoU is to create a platform to facilitate and extend the entrepreneurial support among the trainees and beneficiaries from the project SEIP (Tranche-III) and to provide an environment of innovation, creativity and collaboration.

Bangladesh Bank believes the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) role is rightly fitted for the ICE Center, University of Dhaka as with its expertise and knowledge, the center will able to provide training and mentoring support to the trainees for their business development.

The ESC will also provide guidance and support to the trainees in developing their business plans, financial projections, and other related business documentation. This support Cell of the project will help the beneficiaries with their post-training activities such as networking and market research, business registration, and other related activities.

Beneficiaries will get assistance and guidance in establishing contacts with the various government and non-government organizations and financial institutions. The ESC will also provide assistance to the trainees in obtaining financial assistance, if required. The ESC will organize and facilitate various related workshops, seminars, etc. for the trainees.

Dr Md Kabir Ahmed, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank said that the beneficiaries and the trainees of the project SEIP (Tranche-III) needs follow up and further assistance on their business conduct and mentorship support. He expects that ICE Center, DU is the right platform to provide post project facilities to the beneficiaries.

Md Ashikur Rahman, director (SMESPD), SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank said that the main focus of ICE, DU (4Ps-Person, Program, Policy and Platform) properly aligns with the goals of SEIP (Tranche-III) project of Bangladesh Bank. He strongly believes that with its expertise, ICE, DU shall be able to help targeted beneficiaries to diversify creativity.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, board member, ICE Center and Dean, Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), University of Dhaka referred the collaboration between Bangladesh Bank and ICE Center, DU for the project SEIP (Tranche-III) as "perfect marriage". He strongly believes the center shall be able to provide all the committed facilities to the beneficiaries of the project efficiently and effectively.

Md Rashedur Rahman, founding executive director, ICE Center and Associate Professor, University of Dhaka promised to fulfill entrusted duty as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell for the project and believes the partnership will go a long way enriching the entrepreneurial eco-system of Bangladesh.

Md. Nazrul Islam, chief project coordinator and additional director, SEIP (T-3), SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Khondoker Bazlul Hoque, vice chairman, ICE Center and supernumerary professor, University of Dhaka and Md. Jahid Iqbal, joint director and Focal Person-EDP, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank were also present in the launching ceremony.