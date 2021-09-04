Hungary will offer more scholarships to Bangladeshi students

Education

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 09:23 am

Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has assured that the Hungarian government will increase the number of scholarships to Bangladesh students in the next year. 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Geneva on Wednesday, says a press release. 

Both of them were in Geneva for participating in the Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting in preparation for the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC 5) to be held in Qatar in January 2022. 

In the meeting, issues of bilateral interest, as well as multilateral issues were discussed. 

Foreign Minister Momen expressed thanks to the Hungarian Foreign Minister for offering scholarships to Bangladeshi students. 

The issue of operationalisation of Consulate of Hungary was also discussed in this regard. 

The two foreign ministers agreed to explore cooperation in the area of health sector. They also discussed about increasing trade between the two countries. 
 

