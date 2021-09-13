Huawei launches Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh 

Education

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

Huawei launches Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh 

Winners from Bangladesh will share a common platform in the next stage with other winners of different countries

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:38 pm
Huawei launches Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh 

Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Limited has launched the seventh Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh to inspire ICT talents through a virtual inauguration event today.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Division virtually inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest, read a press release. 

Dr Md Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-Chancellor, RUET, Dr Muhammad Fazli Ilahi,  Vice-Chancellor, AUST, George Lin, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies Limited, Bangladesh also joined the event with other high officials. 

Dr Mohammad Rubaiyat Tanvir Hossain, Head of EEE, CUET presented the keynote on ICT talent development and 'Seeds For The Future. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that this kind of initiative has been contributing a lot to not only in equipping the youth with future-fit ICT skills but also in developing an ecosystem for nurturing ICT talents in the industry.

George Lin said that Huawei has designed this program to help the nation materialise the 'Digital Bangladesh' dream by facilitating the youth with necessary skills and leadership qualities. 

In his keynote, Dr Mohammad Rubaiyat Tanvir Hossain said, "This program has been at the center of attention as 'Seeds for the Future' has not only enabled the STEM and non-STEM students to enhance their ICT knowledge but also opened up new opportunities for them in the industry."

This year, students from different science and engineering universities will join the event and the 18 most talented students based on their academic record, knowledge and innovative thinking will be selected as the winner from Bangladesh to share a common platform for other winners of different countries in the next stage. 
 

Huawei Technologies / Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh / State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues