Huawei launches Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh 

Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Limited has launched the seventh Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh to inspire ICT talents through a virtual inauguration event today.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Division virtually inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest, read a press release.

Dr Md Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-Chancellor, RUET, Dr Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-Chancellor, AUST, George Lin, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies Limited, Bangladesh also joined the event with other high officials.

Dr Mohammad Rubaiyat Tanvir Hossain, Head of EEE, CUET presented the keynote on ICT talent development and 'Seeds For The Future.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that this kind of initiative has been contributing a lot to not only in equipping the youth with future-fit ICT skills but also in developing an ecosystem for nurturing ICT talents in the industry.

George Lin said that Huawei has designed this program to help the nation materialise the 'Digital Bangladesh' dream by facilitating the youth with necessary skills and leadership qualities.

In his keynote, Dr Mohammad Rubaiyat Tanvir Hossain said, "This program has been at the center of attention as 'Seeds for the Future' has not only enabled the STEM and non-STEM students to enhance their ICT knowledge but also opened up new opportunities for them in the industry."

This year, students from different science and engineering universities will join the event and the 18 most talented students based on their academic record, knowledge and innovative thinking will be selected as the winner from Bangladesh to share a common platform for other winners of different countries in the next stage.

