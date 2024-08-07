HSC will not be held from 11 August, schedule to be announced later

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, which were scheduled to resume on 11 July, will be postponed further.

A detailed schedule will be announced later, reads a notice published by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry today (7 August).

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board yesterday said, "A number of examination centres were damaged and those need to be repaired and the authorities concerned are considering the overall situation."