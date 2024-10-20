HSC students in Cumilla stage protest demanding re-evaluation of results

The protesting students locked the gate of the education board building, confining the board chairman Nizamul Karim and other officials during the demonstration on Sunday (20 October). Photo: TBS
The protesting students locked the gate of the education board building, confining the board chairman Nizamul Karim and other officials during the demonstration on Sunday (20 October). Photo: TBS

A group of students staged demonstrations on Comilla Education Board premises today (20 October), demanding re-evaluation of HSC results.

During the protests, the students reportedly locked the gate of the education board building, confining the board chairman Nizamul Karim and other officials. 

Later, some student representatives met with the board chairman, who assured them that he would forward their written complaints to the ministry. 

According to protesting students, although their representatives agreed upon the assurance, the students outside remained adamant, demanding immediate publication of their re-evaluated results.

At around 6:00pm, the education board officials were safely evacuated with the help of the army, but the students continued their protest.

Wishing anonymity, an official of the education board said the number of protesting students was relatively small, likely less than 100. 

"The students had confined the board chairman and were demanding immediate access to their exam results, insisting that everyone should pass," he added.

Dr Md Asaduzzaman, examination controller of Comilla Education Board, said the board had encouraged the students to apply for result re-evaluation and told them that their demands will be forwarded to the ministry. 

"However, the students remained adamant, refusing to budge from their position in front of the board's gate and continuing to insist on immediate results and a passing grade for all," he said.

