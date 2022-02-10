HSC results on Sunday

Results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday (13 February).

The Ministry of Education revealed this information on Thursday.

Results of HSC and its equivalent examinations will be published on 13 February, said MA Khair, public relations officer of the education ministry.

The HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 December last year amid the pandemic and ended on 30 December.

The education ministry delayed the exams, which usually take place early April every year, by eight months due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Due to the pandemic situation, this year's HSC tests were held only on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabus.

Last year, the results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC equivalent exams results while students of other classes got promoted to the next classes automatically.

The government also took last year's secondary school certificate (SSC), and equivalent exams on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabus.