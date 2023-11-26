HSC results of girls commendable, but boys falling behind raises concern: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commended the higher passing rate of girls in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination while expressing concern over the performance of boys.

"We often talk about gender equality, but now we're witnessing a situation where boys are trailing behind girls. I consistently notice the passing rate of girls on the rise.

"We need to find out the reasons behind boys' lagging performance," she emphasised while exchanging her views on Sunday (26 November) morning at Ganabhaban after receiving this year's HSC results.

The premier congratulated girls for their advancement while lamenting the boys falling behind, advising them to study and progress at an equal pace.

"Girls are also ahead in terms of GPA. However, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all boys and girls." Hasina said.

She also noted the ease of accessing results digitally on mobile phones, appreciating everyone involved in this digital transformation.

She also expressed her sympathy for those who did not pass the examination, asking others to be considerate towards them.

The analysis of the results revealed that the pass rate for girls this year is 80.57%, while the pass rate for boys is 76.76%

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of the year 2023 have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over the summary of the results to the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present at the time.

Dr Dipu Moni will hold a press conference and announce the details of the results at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha here at 2.30pm.

A total of 13,59,342 students were registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys, and 6,70,455 are girls.

Candidates can get their results online or by sending an SMS to 16222.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222, said a release.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '1000000' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to type HSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Students can download individual result sheets by entering roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd/ by putting in the EIIN number of the institution.