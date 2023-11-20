HSC results to be published 26 Nov

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 03:06 pm

A total of 1,359,342 students — 688,887 boys and 670,455 girls — registered for this year's HSC exams, 155,935 more than the previous year

Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday (26 November).

Coordinator of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker confirmed to The Business Standard the results will be available online and on the websites of all education institutions concerned.

The HSC and equivalent exams for this year commenced on 17 August. However, due to a natural disaster, the examinations in the Chattogram, madrasa, and technical boards were delayed by a few days.

According to usual practices, the official results will be presented to the Prime Minister on the morning of 26 November. Following this, students nationwide can get their results simultaneously.

Despite the delay, all subjects, except for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), were conducted as per the revised curriculum, carrying full marks and following the regular exam duration.

At the eleventh hour, the decision was made to grade the ICT exam out of 75 marks instead of the usual 100.

A total of 1,359,342 students — 688,887 boys and 670,455 girls — registered for this year's HSC exams, 155,935 more than the previous year.

Among the total students, 11,08,594 students were supposed to appear for HSC under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasa board, and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board.

How to get the results online

Educational institutions will be able to download the result sheets by clicking the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by using EIIN.

Results can also be downloaded from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd writing roll number and registration number.

Besides, students will be able to collect their results by sending an SMS to 16222 and they need to write their first HSC, the board's name (first three letters), roll number and year (for example HSC Dha 123456 2022).

 

