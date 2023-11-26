HSC results: Average pass rate drops by more than 7% compared to last year

The average pass rate has dropped by 7.31% compared to last year in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations as the results were announced today.

Results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published at 11am on Sunday (26 November).

This year the average pass rate in the 11 education boards of the country is 78.64%, which was 85.95% last year.

The pass rate is 80.57% in female students and 76.76% in male students.

A total of 10,67,852 students have passed the examination in all the education boards.

Earlier in the day, HSC and equivalent examinations of the year 2023 were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The pass rate of female students in HSC is high, thank you all for this. We always hear about gender equality. The boys are lagging behind. Every time I see the passing rate of girls is increasing. Now the boys have to figure out why they are falling behind," PM Hasina said at that time.

"Girls are also ahead in GPA. Anyway, I convey my sincere congratulations to all boys and girls," she added.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over the summary of the results to the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present at the time.

A total of 13,59,342 students were registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys, and 6,70,455 are girls.

Candidates can get their results online or by sending an SMS to 16222.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222, said a release.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of "1000000" will have to send: HSC [space] Dha [space] 123456 [space] 2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to type HSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Students can download individual result sheets by entering roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd/ by putting in the EIIN number of the institution.