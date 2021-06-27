HSC form fill-up procedures suspended

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has suspended the form fill-up procedures for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination- 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a notice today, the board said, "The form fill-up procedure has been suspended as the Covid-19 has taken a worrying turn. Next date will be announced in future after reviewing coronavirus situation.

Earlier, Dhaka Board in a notice on 25 June, instructed the examinees to fill-up the forms online for the exams by 11 July through due procedure.

The notice also mentioned that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have been suspended since last year.

In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement.