HSC form fill-up 2021 begins

Form fill-up procedure for Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) and Alim Examination 2021 started from Wednesday.

It will continue till 25 August and students who are to receive SMS from the Board of Education will be able to pay the fee till 30 August, said a circular from Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

There will be no test examination this time because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Form fill up activities will be completely online.

Under no circumstances students or parents will be allowed to go to the institution.

As there will be no test exam no fee can be charged for the students in this regard and if any institution violates these laws, disciplinary actions will be taken against them, the notice read.

The fee for form fill-up has been set at Tk1, 160 for the science group and Tk1,060 for the humanities and business group.