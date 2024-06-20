Sylhet flood: HSC exams postponed till 8 July

The government has postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams in Sylhet division due to the ongoing floods. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
The government has postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams in Sylhet division due to the ongoing floods. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government has postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams in Sylhet division till 8 July due to the ongoing floods.

The exams will resume as per the previous routine from 9 July, said Abul khayer, public relation officer of the Ministry of Education.

Tapan Kanti Sarkar, chairman of Dhaka Education Board and Inter-Education Board, told the media that the exams would remain postponed for 8-10 days.

About one lakh HSC examinees are scheduled to appear for the exams this year from Sylhet.

According to the routine, HSC and its equivalent exams are scheduled to begin on 30 June across the country.

A total of 14,50,790 students from nine General Education Boards, Madrasha Board and Technical Board will sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres.

Earlier, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel said the HSC and its equivalent exams will be held later in Sylhet if the region sees severe flooding.

 

HSC / Sylhet / Flood

