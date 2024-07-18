HSC exams slated for 21-25 July postponed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for all boards scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 July have been postponed amid the ongoing violence across the country centring quota reform protests.

Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced the decision in a notice issued today (18 July).

The new dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later, reads the notice.

It said the exams will resume as per the previous routine from 28 July.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education postponed the HSC and equivalent examinations for all boards scheduled for today (18 July).

Earlier, the ministry announced that all secondary, higher secondary, and polytechnic institutions will remain closed until further notice.

