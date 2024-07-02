HSC exams postponed in 2 Feni upazilas amid heavy rain

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday (2 July) in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of Feni district have been postponed due to heavy rains and flooding.

Deputy Commissioner of Feni Musammat Shahina Akhter confirmed the postponement on Tuesday morning.

Low-lying areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas have been flooded as the embankment of the Muhuri River breached due to heavy rains and an onrush of water from upstream in India.

The examination of the Bangla second paper was scheduled to be held today. HSC examinations are being held at four centres in Phulgazi and two centres in Parshuram.

The deputy commissioner said several areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas had been flooded as the embankment of the Muhuri river breached.

Considering the plight of students, the relevant authorities were informed about the postponement of today's examination, he said.

"We informed the three boards [General Education Board, Madrasa Education Board and Vocational] of the matter through letters," he added.

Heavy rains and an onrush of upstream waters have caused the Muhuri River to flow 130 centimetres above the danger level, flooding several villages in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of the district. Water has started entering the locality.