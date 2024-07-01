HSC examinees asked to bring candles, torchlights due to bad weather!

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, except for students in the Sylhet division, began on Sunday (30 June). The exams will continue till 11 August.

Photo: Bing AI
Photo: Bing AI

Many candidates of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) 2024 from different parts of the country were instructed to bring candles, torchlights, charger lights, and lighters to the examination halls due to bad weather in various regions causing load-shedding.

Photos of the notices went viral on social media, with many treating it with humour, while others slated the lack of oversight.

"All examinees from Major General Mahmudul Hasan Degree College, Anuhola, Tangail, are instructed to bring charger lights or candles and lighters with them to the examination centre at their own responsibility," reads a notice from Major General Mahmudul Hasan Degree College in Tangail issued on 29 June.

Mohammad Aminul Islam, principal of the college, told The Business Standard, "Our student's exam centre is in Mawlana Bhasani Adorsho College. The secretary of that college centre advised us to issue a notice so that examinees carry candles and matchboxes.

"They also issued a similar notice like us. But later, I realised it was wrong. So, we cancelled the notice for our students who are sitting for exams at Maolana Bhasani. Additionally, we arranged candles ourselves for the examinees who are taking exams at our college as their centre."

Several other institutions, including Mawlana Bhasani Adorsho College in Tangail and Joynal Hazari Degree (Honours) College in Feni, issued similar notices to their students.

"This is to inform the candidates of the Higher Secondary Examination 2024 that, due to adverse weather conditions, in case of uninterrupted power supply failure at the examination center, candidates are requested to bring charger lights and necessary examination materials to ensure they can participate in the examination without any hindrance," reads the notice from Joynal Hazari Degree (Honours) College in Feni.

Students were further advised to start their journey to the exam halls with ample amount of time in hand.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, except for students in the Sylhet division, began on Sunday (30 June). The exams will continue till 11 August.

 

