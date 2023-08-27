HSC exam in Ctg delayed by an hour due to heavy rain, waterlogging

The Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) centres of Chattogram City and its surrounding areas started the exam an hour behind schedule due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday (27 August).

A total of 28 examination centres, including those in the metropolis, experienced the delay, according to information provided by Chittagong Education Board Examination Controller Professor Narayan Chandra Nath.

Explaining the situation, Professor Narayan Chandra said, "Inclement weather caused by heavy rain and waterlogging had led to significant difficulties for students in reaching the examination centers on time. Consequently, the decision was made to postpone the exam's commencement by one hour in the affected centers."

Initially slated to begin nationwide on 17 August, the HSC and equivalent examinations underwent rescheduling in Chattogram due to flooding. The three boards — Chittagong Education Board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board — announced a revised start date of 27 August for the HSC and equivalent exams.

This year, a total of 102,468 candidates are participating in the HSC examination under the Chittagong Education Board. Among them, 20,745 students are from the science group, while 34,970 candidates are from the business group and 46,746 from the humanities group.

Additionally, seven candidates are participating from the home science group. A total of 279 colleges are represented in the exam, with 113 examination centres spread across five districts within the Chattogram division — Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban.

The rescheduled exam dates for key subjects have been announced as follows: the Bangla First Paper (101) exam, initially set for 17 August, will now take place on 27 September from 10am to 1pm.

The Bengali Second Paper (102) exam, initially scheduled for 20 August, will occur on 1 October. The English Paper I Exam (107) originally set for 22 August, will now take place on 3 October, and the English Paper II Exam (108), initially slated for 24 August, will be held on 5 October.