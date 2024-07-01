HSC, equivalent exams: Sylhet Education Board announces new schedule for postponed subjects

UNB
01 July, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:04 am

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Sylhet Education Board has announced new dates for the four subjects of HSC and equivalent exams, which were suspended due to the flood in the region.

The postponed exams of the subjects will begin on 13 August, Professor Arun Chandra Paul, examinations controller of Sylhet Education Board, confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

According to the routine, HSC and its equivalent exams in Sylhet were scheduled to begin on 30 June, in line with other general education boards in the country.

However, due to the flood situation, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee postponed the HSC and equivalent exams for the Sylhet Division until 8 July. Exams scheduled from 9 July onwards were to proceed as planned.

As per the new routine, the exam for Bangla 1st Paper will be held on 13 August. This will be followed by the Bangla 2nd Paper on 18 August, English 1st Paper on 20 August, and English 2nd Paper on 22 August.

The exam will take place from 10am to 1pm following the previous schedule.

Prof Arun Chandra Paul stated that exams will begin on 9 July as per the routine.

"We have taken all preparations to conduct the exams," he added.

