HSC, equivalent exams begin today

Education

UNB
17 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 10:32 am

Related News

HSC, equivalent exams begin today

A total of 13,59, 342 students are expected to sit for this year’s HSC exam

UNB
17 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 10:32 am
File Photo/UNB
File Photo/UNB

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2023 are starting today across the country.

Students will sit for Bangla first paper exam on the first day, from 10am.

A total of 13,59, 342 students — 6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls — are expected to sit for this year's HSC exams, 1,55,935 more than the previous year.

Like the previous years, students have to enter their respective exam halls 30 minutes before the exam starts.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till September 25 while practical exams will be held from 26 September to 4 October.

The HSC exams will be held at 2,658 exam centres and 9,169 educational institutions.

Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for HSC under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasa board, and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board.

Bangladesh / Top News

HSC / Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

18h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

14m | TBS Economy
Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

17h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years