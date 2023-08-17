HSC, equivalent exams begin today

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2023 are starting today across the country.

Students will sit for Bangla first paper exam on the first day, from 10am.

A total of 13,59, 342 students — 6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls — are expected to sit for this year's HSC exams, 1,55,935 more than the previous year.

Like the previous years, students have to enter their respective exam halls 30 minutes before the exam starts.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till September 25 while practical exams will be held from 26 September to 4 October.

The HSC exams will be held at 2,658 exam centres and 9,169 educational institutions.

Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for HSC under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasa board, and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board.