Honours 4th year consolidated result published

The Integrated Results (CGPA) of honors 4th year examination-2019 held under the National University has been published.

Students can get their results visiting the websites www.nu.ac.bd, www.nubd.info, said a press release today.

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of those students who have passed Honors 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year and 4th year in all subjects and in all courses has been published.

The NU honors 4th year Result 2019 was published on July 20 this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Honours 4th Year / National University / Result

