Holiday extended till 31 August in primary schools, kindergartens

Education

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 12:55 pm

Holiday extended till 31 August in primary schools, kindergartens

Earlier, the government had decided to extend the holiday of the educational institutions till 31 August

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Holiday extended till 31 August in primary schools, kindergartens

Holidays in all types of public, private primary schools and kindergartens have been extended till 31 August to protect students amid worsening trend of coronavirus infection.

A notice has been issued from the Primary and Mass Education Ministry in this regard. 

The notice said that online education activities will continue within the same period.

The ministry instructed the parents to ensure that the children stay at home.

Earlier, the government had decided to extend the holiday of the educational institutions till 31 August.

On 16 March last year, the education ministry issued a press release regarding the government's decision to close all educational institutions and coaching centres from 18 to 31 March, considering students' safety amid the global pandemic.

Later, the holiday was extended for several times.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.

Bangladesh reported 239 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning, taking the death tally to 20,255 in the country.

The figure of single-day death was 237 in the previous day as Thursday's fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.65%.

The country has been reporting over 200 daily deaths for the last five days with the highest 258 casualties on Tuesday.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

23h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

23h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank