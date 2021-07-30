Holiday extended till 31 August in primary schools, kindergartens

Holidays in all types of public, private primary schools and kindergartens have been extended till 31 August to protect students amid worsening trend of coronavirus infection.

A notice has been issued from the Primary and Mass Education Ministry in this regard.

The notice said that online education activities will continue within the same period.

The ministry instructed the parents to ensure that the children stay at home.

Earlier, the government had decided to extend the holiday of the educational institutions till 31 August.

On 16 March last year, the education ministry issued a press release regarding the government's decision to close all educational institutions and coaching centres from 18 to 31 March, considering students' safety amid the global pandemic.

Later, the holiday was extended for several times.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.

Bangladesh reported 239 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning, taking the death tally to 20,255 in the country.

The figure of single-day death was 237 in the previous day as Thursday's fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.65%.

The country has been reporting over 200 daily deaths for the last five days with the highest 258 casualties on Tuesday.