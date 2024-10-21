Hijab on Raju Sculpture female statue: DU forms probe committee

Education

UNB
21 October, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:38 pm

Related News

Hijab on Raju Sculpture female statue: DU forms probe committee

Those responsible for the act have not yet been identified

UNB
21 October, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:38 pm
The female statue of Dhaka University&#039;s Raju Memorial was seen covered with a black cloth on the night of Sunday, 20 October 2024. Photo: Collected
The female statue of Dhaka University's Raju Memorial was seen covered with a black cloth on the night of Sunday, 20 October 2024. Photo: Collected

A four-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident in which a hijab was placed on the female figure of the Raju sculpture at Dhaka University.

Dhaka University Assistant Proctor Muhammad Rafiqul Islam confirmed the formation of the committee today (21 October).

The incident occurred late Sunday night when unidentified individuals draped a hijab over one of the female figures of the iconic Raju sculpture. The act has raised concerns over campus security and the university's response to such actions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Those responsible for the act have not yet been identified.

Upon being informed, University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmad dispatched two assistant proctors —Muhammad Rafiqul Islam and Md Rabiul Islam — to inspect the site around 1am today.

Female statue of DU's Raju Memorial covered with hijab by unknown persons; removed later

Assistant Proctor Muhammad Rafiqul Islam said, "We visited the Raju sculpture and saw that the hijab had already been removed. As of now, we do not know who is responsible for this incident."

He assured that the authorities are investigating the matter and will review CCTV footage from the area. 

"Those involved will be identified through a thorough examination of the CCTV footage," he added.

He noted that the footage will be sent to relevant agencies for further analysis. 
 

Top News

Dhaka University / Bangladesh / Probe Committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

10m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

20m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos