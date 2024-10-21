Hijab on Raju Sculpture female statue: DU forms probe committee

The female statue of Dhaka University's Raju Memorial was seen covered with a black cloth on the night of Sunday, 20 October 2024. Photo: Collected

A four-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident in which a hijab was placed on the female figure of the Raju sculpture at Dhaka University.

Dhaka University Assistant Proctor Muhammad Rafiqul Islam confirmed the formation of the committee today (21 October).

The incident occurred late Sunday night when unidentified individuals draped a hijab over one of the female figures of the iconic Raju sculpture. The act has raised concerns over campus security and the university's response to such actions.

Those responsible for the act have not yet been identified.

Upon being informed, University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmad dispatched two assistant proctors —Muhammad Rafiqul Islam and Md Rabiul Islam — to inspect the site around 1am today.

Assistant Proctor Muhammad Rafiqul Islam said, "We visited the Raju sculpture and saw that the hijab had already been removed. As of now, we do not know who is responsible for this incident."

He assured that the authorities are investigating the matter and will review CCTV footage from the area.

"Those involved will be identified through a thorough examination of the CCTV footage," he added.

He noted that the footage will be sent to relevant agencies for further analysis.

