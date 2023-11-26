HSC 2023 results out: Here's how you can check

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of the year 2023 have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over the summary of the results to the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

Students are supposed to find out the results from their respective educational institutions and online from 11:00 am.

Here is how you can get your results

Students can get their results from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd by entering their roll number and registration number.

Besides, students will be able to collect their results by sending an SMS to 16222 — The SMS should contain the word HSC, the first three English letters of the board, the roll number and the exam year with space in between each.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '1000000' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to type HSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

To get the result sheets of an educational institution, users need to enter the board website, click on the result corner and enter the Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) of the educational institution.

The result sheet of that educational institution will be available for download.