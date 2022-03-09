HC issues rule on shortened syllabi for medical, dental entrance exams

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the admission test for medical and dental courses in public universities/institutions for the 2021-22 academic year should not be based on an abbreviated syllabus.

At the same time, the High Court has directed the Ministry and Department concerned to dispose of the application of students within three days to take the admission test on a shortened syllabus.

A bench of Justices Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order Tuesday after hearing the writ petition filed by a student's guardian.

The student, Sufia Khatun Hasi, passed her HSC examination from Tulsipur College, Jamalpur in the academic year 2020-2021.

On 28 February, she wrote an application to the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health Education where she requested a shortened syllabus in coordination with the HSC exam board. Sufia's father Shakhawat Hossain filed a writ petition in the High Court.

Lawyer Bibhuti was in favour of the writ petition in the court.

On 24 February, the Department of Health Education published the notification of the medical admission test for the 2021-22 academic year.

According to the notification, the application for medical admission will start from 10am on February 26 and the admission test will be held simultaneously across the country from 10am to 11am on 1 April.

The admission test will be held on the full syllabus, it added.

Merit list will be prepared by deducting 5 marks from the total marks for HSC pass candidates as in the previous year and 7.5 marks from the total marks for the students admitted in the previous year's Government Medical, Dental College Dental Unit.