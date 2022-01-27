Hamdard holds discussion on Unani-Ayurvedic medicine advancement

Education

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 06:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hamdard Bangladesh has organised a discussion meeting to set an agenda on the development of Unani-Ayurvedic medicine at its head office in the capital.

Dr Hakim Md Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan, managing director and chief mutawalli of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh and founder of Hamdard University, presided over the meeting.

Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Firoj Ahmed, chairman of the Pharmacy Department, Dr Mohammad Shawkat Ali, chairman of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology of Dhaka University, spoke at the event.

Dr Hakim Md Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan urged Dhaka University's Pharmacy faculty to do research on Unani-Ayurvedic medicine, saying that it can bring tremendous progress in the sector.

The Pharmacy faculty dean agreed with Dr Hakim Md Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan and assured him of working together to develop the Unani-Ayurvedic medicine sector.

The decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Hamdard Bangladesh and Dhaka University was taken in the meeting.

The General Secretary of the Bangladesh Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Association Md Mizanur Rahman, Tibbia Habibia College principal AK Mahbubur Rahman, and Deputy Managing Director and Motawalli of Hamdard Bangladesh Hakim Jamal Uddin Russell also attended the conference.

