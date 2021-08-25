Hakimpur Upazila PEO transferred for fraud and other misconduct

Education

TBS report
25 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:05 pm

Hakimpur Upazila PEO transferred for fraud and other misconduct

Masudul won the distinction of being one of five top education innovators in the country, allegedly on false information

TBS report
25 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
Hakimpur Upazila PEO transferred for fraud and other misconduct

Primary Education Officer (PEO) of Dinajpur's Hakimpur Upazila, Masudul Hasan Rony, was transferred recently for providing false information during a national innovation competition and drawing up fake bills without doing any actual work in the schools under his jurisdiction.

His transfer was ordered on 22 August, according to Dinajpur District PEO, Swapon Kumar Roy Chowdhury.

PEO Masudul reportedly submitted fake bill vouchers to the Upazila Accounts Office through the headteachers of several schools in the Upazila. He has also been accused of forging signatures.

Earlier in May this year, Masudul was recognized as one of the five top innovators in the country's education sector.

Masudul won his place in the Innovation Showcasing Competition 2021 of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Directorate of Primary Education, by falsely declaring that he facilitated the distribution of online class recordings to Upazila schools, on memory cards compatible with all mobile devices.

He claimed that at least 95% of students were brought into the program.

However, students and teachers of the Upazila later reported that no such program was undertaken.

 

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

7h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

7h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding