Hakimpur Upazila PEO transferred for fraud and other misconduct

Primary Education Officer (PEO) of Dinajpur's Hakimpur Upazila, Masudul Hasan Rony, was transferred recently for providing false information during a national innovation competition and drawing up fake bills without doing any actual work in the schools under his jurisdiction.

His transfer was ordered on 22 August, according to Dinajpur District PEO, Swapon Kumar Roy Chowdhury.

PEO Masudul reportedly submitted fake bill vouchers to the Upazila Accounts Office through the headteachers of several schools in the Upazila. He has also been accused of forging signatures.

Earlier in May this year, Masudul was recognized as one of the five top innovators in the country's education sector.

Masudul won his place in the Innovation Showcasing Competition 2021 of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Directorate of Primary Education, by falsely declaring that he facilitated the distribution of online class recordings to Upazila schools, on memory cards compatible with all mobile devices.

He claimed that at least 95% of students were brought into the program.

However, students and teachers of the Upazila later reported that no such program was undertaken.