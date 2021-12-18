Green University holds 2-day International Conference on STI 4.0

A two-day International Conference on Sustainable Technologies for Industry 4.0 (STI 2021) began on Saturday at the permanent campus of Green University of Bangladesh (GUB) in Purbachal American City.

GUB's Faculty of Science and Engineering organised the conference with a view to get ready for facing challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, reads a press release.

University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Muhammed Alamgir inaugurated the programme as the chief guest while GUB Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Golam Samdani Fakir, Advisor Prof Dr Abdur Razzaque, Dean Prof Dr Saiful Azad were present as patron, general chair and organising chair of the conference respectively.

GUB Pro-VC Abdur Razzaque delivered the welcome speech while Sajal K Das, IEEE fellow and Professor of Missouri University of Science and Technology in the USA; Amit K Gupta, IEEE Fellow and Head of Rolls-Royce Electrical in Singapore; Tapan Saha, IEEE Fellow and Professor University of Queensland were present as keynote speakers.

In the conference, Professor Muhammed Alamgir discussed the strategies to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and making a bridge between the industry and academia. He said, the fourth industrial revolution is a challenge for us. So, we want to turn the challenge into possibility through adopting modern technologies in the education system.

GUB VC Prof Golam Samdani Fakir said the main goal of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is that it has the potential to increase the earnings and to raise the standard of living. Thus, through creation of advanced technologies they may produce new products and can ensure better services that can facilitate and accommodate our personal and professional lives.

General chair of the conference and advisor of GUB Abdur Razzaque said STI-2021 is the first conference in Southeast Asia on Sustainable Technologies for Industry 4.0. In addition, it is the most comprehensive technical conference in the country focusing on Industry 4.0 and its applications at home and abroad.