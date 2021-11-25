Govt to set up Armenian Armath Engineering Lab in Dhaka

Education

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 09:04 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The representatives of the government visited Armenia at the end of last month to discuss the opening of an Armath Engineering Laboratory in the capital in 2022.

The laboratory is expected to be launched in the spring of 2022 at the Dhaka Air Force School in cooperation with the DIP (Development Innovation Platform) Foundation, reported Public Radio of Armenia.

The joint delegation of Bangladeshi partners of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) visited Armath Lab in Yerevan and in the regions during their official visit from 29 October to 4 November.

The Bangladeshi delegation consisted of 7 representatives of the Bangladeshi High Tech Park Authority (Ministry of Information Technology and Communication) and 3 representatives of the DIP (Development Innovation Platform) Foundation.

The delegation expressed confidence that the opening of an Armath Lab in Dhaka will greatly contribute to the professional orientation of the youth after they visited an Armath Airborne UAV lab in Dilijan, where they had an opportunity to meet the students of the Monte Melkonian Lyceum.

"The purpose of the visit of the representatives of the state and public sphere of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was to transfer the positive experience and the applicable result of the educational project created in Armenia and to reveal the features of implementation. The visits to schools and laboratories helped the decision-makers to get a general idea about the purpose and the implementation of the Armath project. The representatives of the Bangladeshi delegation pointed out that they will present Armath to their High Tech Park Authority, and will pursue the issue of implementing Armath in the Republic of Bangladesh," said Shamam Gevorgyan, director of UATE educational programs.

It was decided that the two Bangladeshi teachers would visit Armenia before the opening of the lab in Dhaka to undergo relevant training on the Armath methodology and gain working knowledge. 

The prospect of opening Armath Labs in other parts of Bangladesh will be considered in the near future.

The UATE started the process of exporting the Armenian educational model years ago, registering practical success, opening Armath Engineering Laboratories first in India and now in Bangladesh. The latter's delegation visited Armenia in 2019, during the days of the annual DigiTech Expo when they and their counterparts from Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Morocco were hosted at the Armath Lab in Agarak. There they got acquainted with the peculiarities of the program, the successes registered and the projects of the students of the lab.

It's noteworthy that at the moment around 600 Armath Engineering Laboratories operate on the territory of Armenia (including Artsakh), Georgia and India, where around 15000 students get free engineering education.

