Govt pry school teacher recruitment exam by April, appointment in July

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to take the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment exams by April, 2022 and give the successful candidates appointments in July, 2022.

The decision was taken in a meeting at the conference room of the ministry concerned on Wednesday (9 March) with State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen in the chair, a press release said here Thursday.

It was informed in the meeting that the Directorate of Primary Education has decided to recruit assistant teachers against 32,577 vacant posts.

The Directorate of Primary Education published a recruitment notification in this regard on 20 October, 2020.

However, the recruitment procedure could not be continued due to the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 posts of assistant teachers fell vacant as many teacher retired.

In order to resolve the prevailing problem, the ministry has decided to recruit assistant teachers against 45,000 posts, including those fell vacant after the advertisement, the release added.