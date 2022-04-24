Govt to provide tiffin for primary school children in two months: Minister

The government is working to provide tiffin for primary school students within two months, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

"As per the instructions of the Prime Minister, we are making arrangements to provide tiffin in every school across the country," said Zakir Hossain as reported by the daily Prothom Alo.

The ministry is planning to initiate the programme in two months, said the state minister while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Ganaka Government Primary School in Chapainawabganj municipal area on Sunday.

He also stated that the demand for the promotion of government primary school headmasters to the rank of second class officer will be implemented soon.

"The decision on teachers' grades will be taken in a month," he said.

He confirmed that the promotion of skilled teachers to the post of deputy director is in discussion as well.

He unveiled the plaque at a function organised at Ganaka Primary School and inaugurated 75 newly constructed government primary school buildings in the district and laid the foundation stone for 15 new ones.