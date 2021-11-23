Govt to produce digital educational contents for children to recover losses during pandemic

The Directorate of Primary Education in collaboration with the Unicef and the World Bank has taken an initiative to develop integrated remote learning educational contents to help children recover learning losses during the school closure amid the pandemic.

The agency under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) came up with the initiative under the project titled 'Covid-19 School Sector Response Plan' with the funding support of $4.78 million by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), according to a press release.

Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said, "We are thrilled to be working with GPE and the World Bank to increase the availability of more interactive digital content for television, national and community radio, internet, mobile phones and printed materials, especially focusing on the children of disadvantaged groups."

"With this project, the Unicef will not only address the learning loss, expand digital content repository, strengthen the system resilience, but will also continue to support the government through other initiatives to strengthen the digital learning ecosystem", he further added.

The year-long project, set to start in the next month, will help the country's education sector more resilient to future shocks.

