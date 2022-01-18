Govt primary school shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive in Cumilla

Education

UNB
18 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:07 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Authorities indefinitely shut down a government primary school in Laksam upazila of Cumilla district on Tuesday after its all eight teachers tested Covid-19 positive.

The teachers, including the headmaster, were from Paschimgaon Government Model Primary School in Laksam municipality.

Abdullah Al Mamun, upazila education officer told UNB the school was ordered to close at 12pm on Tuesday (18 January) after being informed by the teachers. "It will remain shut until further notice," he said.

The Covid-infected teachers are headmaster Shampa Rani Saha, assistant teacher Md Shah Alam, Md Ekramul Haque Khondoker, Montu Chandra Ghosh, Umme Kulsum, Bilkis Nasrin, Kamrunnahar and Rubina Islam.

Shampa Rani said she and another teacher were on leave Saturday due to fever while on Sunday two more teachers reported being sick. "On Tuesday my husband and my samples came out Covid-19 positive. Later samples of the other teachers in the school were sent to the upazila health complex."

After all of them tested Covid-19 positive, the upazila education officer was informed about the matter.

Around 600 students are currently enrolled in the Paschimgaon Government Model Primary School.

It was not immediately known if any of the students has been affected.

 

