Govt primary school assistant teacher recruitment test result published

UNB
14 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 04:03 pm

The result of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2022 has been published.

About 37,574 candidates have been selected based on written test and viva voce, according to a press release from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Selected candidates will receive result SMS on mobile phone number.

The results have also been published on the website of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (www.mopme.gov.bd) and the website of the Directorate of Primary Education (www.dpe.gov.bd).

Selected candidates are requested to appear in person at the District Primary Education Office concerned with original copies of all certificates and three copies of National Identity Card, Police Verification Form, Health Fitness Certificate issued by Civil Surgeon by 31 December.

The first phase of the examination was held on 22 April, second phase on 20 May, and third phase on 3 June.

The number of candidates in this year's recruitment test for assistant teachers was 13,09,461.

At present, there are 65,566 govt primary schools in the country with 4,28,701 vacant teachers' post.

