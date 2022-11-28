Govt primary school assistant teacher recruitment test result 14 Dec

Govt primary school assistant teacher recruitment test result 14 Dec

The result of examination for the recruitment of 45,000 assistant teachers in government primary schools will be published on 14 December.

The result for the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2022 will be published in the afternoon of 14 December, according to a press release from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

The first phase of the examination was held on 22 April, second phase 20 May, and third phase on 3 June. 

The number of candidates in this year's recruitment test for assistant teachers was 13,09,461.

At present, there are 65,566 government primary schools in the country with 4,28,701 vacant teachers' post.

