Govt plans to raise number of classes in schools, colleges from January: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
23 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 05:19 pm

Related News

Govt plans to raise number of classes in schools, colleges from January: Dipu Moni

UNB
23 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 05:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said the government is planning to increase the number of classes in schools and colleges from January next.

The minister said this while talking to local journalists after inaugurating a new complex of Palli Bidyut Samiti-2 at Raldia village in Chandpur.

She said it is not possible to take any immediate decision on increasing classes as some countries are seeing the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"Classes have to be taken following health guidelines and maintaining social distance for now," said Dipu Moni.

"We don't even have enough space in classrooms to properly maintain the health guidelines. So, we'll think about increasing the number of classes from January if the Covid-19 situation remains under control," she added.

School and college students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on 11 September after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had shut the educational institutions on 17 March 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8 and later the closure was extended several times.

The pandemic-related school closures in the country affected about 38 million students though the government introduced TV-based learning programmes for them.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / Schools / colleges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

3h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

3h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

3h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly