Govt mulls two-day weekend in edu institutions to save electricity

Education minister Dipu Moni has said the government is considering two-day weekends for educational institutions in a bid to save electricity.

She made the announcement in response to a reporter's question in the capital on Friday.

"However, the matter has not been finalised yet. The decision will be taken soon," she said.

According to the new curriculum that is to come into effect from 2023, the educational institutions will have a two-day weekend.

As part of the government austerity move, Bangladesh has fixed different weekly holidays for different industrial areas across the country amid the ongoing electricity shortage due to global fuel oil and gas price hikes.

Earlier on 20 June, the government decided to shut shops and shopping malls after 8.0pm to save electricity.