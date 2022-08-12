Govt mulls two-day weekend in edu institutions to save electricity

Education

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 04:56 pm

Related News

Govt mulls two-day weekend in edu institutions to save electricity

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 04:56 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Education minister Dipu Moni has said the government is considering two-day weekends for educational institutions in a bid to save electricity.

She made the announcement in response to a reporter's question in the capital on Friday.

"However, the matter has not been finalised yet. The decision will be taken soon," she said.

According to the new curriculum that is to come into effect from 2023, the educational institutions will have a two-day weekend.

As part of the government austerity move, Bangladesh has fixed different weekly holidays for different industrial areas across the country amid the ongoing electricity shortage due to global fuel oil and gas price hikes.

Earlier on 20 June,  the government decided to shut shops and shopping malls after 8.0pm to save electricity.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / Educational institution / Closure of Educational Institutions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

7h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

8h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

8h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

8h | Videos
US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr